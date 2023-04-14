IFG Advisory LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

