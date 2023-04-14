IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $41,973,000. National Pension Service raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $19,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $153.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.09.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

