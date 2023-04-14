IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

IGO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPGDF opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. IGO has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

