Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Increased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
