Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Infosys by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,857,000 after buying an additional 3,760,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,324,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys



Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

