Insider Buying: CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Insider Acquires A$63,321.76 in Stock

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Rating) insider Adrian Gurgone acquired 68,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,321.76 ($41,934.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from CI Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. CI Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, West Africa, and Singapore. It operates through: Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

