Insider Buying: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Buys $82,600.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) COO Azmi Nabulsi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,423.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 21.1 %
PHAT stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
See Also
