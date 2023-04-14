Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $402,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,456,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IRadimed Stock Performance

IRadimed stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.53 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in IRadimed by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 351,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 52,041 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IRadimed by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.