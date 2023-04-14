Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,281,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $75.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 198,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

