Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:IDN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.62. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

