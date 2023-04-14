International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $423,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 135,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PEG opened at $63.48 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.