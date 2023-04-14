International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBM. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.36.

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.32.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after acquiring an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after buying an additional 334,758 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

