International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($2.97) price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.04) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 174.36 ($2.16).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,908.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.15).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

