International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 148,997 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in International Paper by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

