International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) vs. Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Head to Head Comparison

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Jaguar Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$3.04 million ($0.01) -60.00 Jaguar Mining $142.50 million 1.05 $21.44 million $0.30 6.86

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than International Tower Hill Mines. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines N/A -4.97% -4.95% Jaguar Mining 15.05% 10.20% 7.83%

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats International Tower Hill Mines on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Pontius on May 26, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

