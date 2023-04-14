Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $441.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $492.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

