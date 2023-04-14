Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU opened at $22.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.