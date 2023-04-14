Invinity Energy Systems’ (IES) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.93) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.37% from the company’s current price.
Invinity Energy Systems Trading Up 0.2 %
IES opened at GBX 37.06 ($0.46) on Wednesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a one year low of GBX 19.64 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 104.43 ($1.29). The stock has a market cap of £70.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.17 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
