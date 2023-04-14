Invinity Energy Systems’ (IES) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.93) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.37% from the company’s current price.

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

IES opened at GBX 37.06 ($0.46) on Wednesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a one year low of GBX 19.64 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 104.43 ($1.29). The stock has a market cap of £70.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.17 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.