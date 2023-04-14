iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

TLT stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $123.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.99.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.