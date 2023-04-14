iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

