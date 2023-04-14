iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $415.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The company has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.