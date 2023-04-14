iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $291,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $415.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97. The firm has a market cap of $312.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.