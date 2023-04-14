iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.3% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $415.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

