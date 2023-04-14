iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

KXI stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

