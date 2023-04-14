iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

