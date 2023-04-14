iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,295,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,757.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 118,838 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.