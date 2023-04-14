iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHV opened at $110.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.