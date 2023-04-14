iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 74,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 194,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

