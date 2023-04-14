Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Price Target Cut to GBX 195

Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 245 ($3.03) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ithaca Energy from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 160 ($1.98) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

Shares of ITH opened at GBX 158.68 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 191.22. Ithaca Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 141 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.90 ($3.16).

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

