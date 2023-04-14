Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $22,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

