Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) & Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Critical Comparison

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Perrigo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals -6.12% 24.04% 6.88% Perrigo -2.91% 5.79% 2.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Perrigo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Perrigo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $3.66 billion 2.52 -$224.06 million ($3.55) -41.06 Perrigo $4.45 billion 1.11 -$140.60 million ($0.96) -38.08

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Perrigo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perrigo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Perrigo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 Perrigo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $204.27, indicating a potential upside of 40.13%. Perrigo has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Perrigo.

Risk and Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perrigo has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perrigo beats Jazz Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co. Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI). The CSCA segment offers OTC solutions, infant formula, oral care, and contract manufacturing in the U.S, Mexico, and Canada. The CSCI segment includes the self-care business branded in Europe, Australia, the United Kingdom, and parts of Europe and Asia. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

