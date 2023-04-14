Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for America’s Car-Mart’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

