Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Block, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Block in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Block’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SQ. UBS Group dropped their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.58.

SQ opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,772.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,980,775. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Block by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $353,954,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

