Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 230

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.41) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.19).

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

CNE stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 191.37 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 263.20 ($3.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 245.43. The firm has a market cap of £768.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.05, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

