Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,080 ($25.76) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HIK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,950 ($24.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.83) to GBX 1,740 ($21.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.78) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.43) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,915 ($23.72).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,798.90 ($22.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,658.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,729.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,557.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,095.45 ($25.95).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($21.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($21,089.78). Corporate insiders own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.