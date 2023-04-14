JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JOANN by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JOANN by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.11. JOANN has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JOANN will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

