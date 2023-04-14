KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,659 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $151.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

