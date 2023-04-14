KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International stock opened at $195.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average is $201.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

