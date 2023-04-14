Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $18.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 11.42. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

