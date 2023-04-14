Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $3,230,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $530,740.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $2,946,600.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $164.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

