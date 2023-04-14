Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 10,927 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.