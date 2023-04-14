Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,111 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.82% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,813,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 218,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,648,000 after acquiring an additional 709,696 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,973,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 85,006 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPGP stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks Having Themselves a Year
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Payers With Big Price Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.