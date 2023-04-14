Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 22,861 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $197.92 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.