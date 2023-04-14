Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,611 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

VOT stock opened at $194.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $219.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

