Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 426,256 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating) by 161.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,256 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $18,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DUSA opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

