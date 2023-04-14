Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,041 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,097,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $624.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

