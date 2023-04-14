Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 78,861 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,861 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $18,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $109,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $136,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FDLO opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.