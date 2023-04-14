Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $346.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

