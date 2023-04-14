Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

