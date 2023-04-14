Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 15,003 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB opened at $108.35 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.61.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

